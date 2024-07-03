iifl-logo-icon 1
Delphi World Money Ltd Share Price

209
(0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:25:07 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209
  • Day's High209.9
  • 52 Wk High375.89
  • Prev. Close208.03
  • Day's Low204.5
  • 52 Wk Low 173.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E22.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value202.57
  • EPS9.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)232.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Delphi World Money Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

209

Prev. Close

208.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

209.9

Day's Low

204.5

52 Week's High

375.89

52 Week's Low

173.2

Book Value

202.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

232.57

P/E

22.25

EPS

9.44

Divi. Yield

0

Delphi World Money Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Delphi World Money Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Delphi World Money Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Delphi World Money Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.13

11.13

11.13

11.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

210.56

195.57

180.87

173.03

Net Worth

221.69

206.7

192

184.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.42

-44.77

42.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2011

Gross Sales

9,160.33

7,691.8

5,989.82

4,777.22

3,460.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,160.33

7,691.8

5,989.82

4,777.22

3,460.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

5.1

0

Other Income

29.08

8.08

5.06

9.56

5.8

Delphi World Money Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Delphi World Money Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

SATYA BUSHAN KOTRU

E D & Wholetime Director

Hariprasad Meenoth Panichikki

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

VIKAS VERMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Bhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Malhotra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sheetal Singh

Additional Director

Seema Joshi

Additional Director

Shri Pal Goel

Additional Director

Guruprasad Tiruvanamalai Chandrashekaran

Additional Director

Chaganti Samba Murty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delphi World Money Ltd

Summary

Founded in 1985, Delphi World Money Limited erstwhile EbixCash World Money India Ltd, a subsidiary of EbixCash World Money Limited, is a leading Foreign Exchange Services Company based out of Mumbai, India. Formerly known as Weizmann Forex Limited, the Company was acquired by EbixCash World Money Limited in 2019 and was renamed to EbixCash World Money India Ltd w.e.f. 1st January, 2020 later on renamed as Delphi World Money Limited w.e.f. 09th August, 2021.The Company is a Registered Authorized Dealer Category II licensed by the Reserve Bank of India to provide the various services relating to money changing and is one of the principal representatives of Western Union Financial services, USA for money transfer services. It offer innovative, customized, and integrated financial solutions, relating to Foreign Exchange Services, Outward & Inward Remittances, Prepaid Cards, Gift Cards, and Travel Insurance needs of our corporate and retail clients.The Company established their own branches of over 165 plus, about 260 extension counters exclusively for Western Union Money Transfer and has tied up with 6000 entities including public sector and private sector banks, NBFCs, large corporations as sub-representatives. The aggregate outlets engaged in Western Union Money Transfer services for the company is over 32,000 spread across India.The company is a marketing agent for co-branded Citibank World Money card (CWM) issued by Citibank and Travel Money Card issued by Axis Bank Ltd. The
Company FAQs

What is the Delphi World Money Ltd share price today?

The Delphi World Money Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delphi World Money Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delphi World Money Ltd is ₹232.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delphi World Money Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delphi World Money Ltd is 22.25 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delphi World Money Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delphi World Money Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delphi World Money Ltd is ₹173.2 and ₹375.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delphi World Money Ltd?

Delphi World Money Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.17%, 3 Years at -28.75%, 1 Year at -30.14%, 6 Month at -6.56%, 3 Month at -16.72% and 1 Month at -4.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delphi World Money Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delphi World Money Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

