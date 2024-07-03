SectorFinance
Open₹209
Prev. Close₹208.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹209.9
Day's Low₹204.5
52 Week's High₹375.89
52 Week's Low₹173.2
Book Value₹202.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)232.57
P/E22.25
EPS9.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
11.13
11.13
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.56
195.57
180.87
173.03
Net Worth
221.69
206.7
192
184.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.42
-44.77
42.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
9,160.33
7,691.8
5,989.82
4,777.22
3,460.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,160.33
7,691.8
5,989.82
4,777.22
3,460.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
5.1
0
Other Income
29.08
8.08
5.06
9.56
5.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
SATYA BUSHAN KOTRU
E D & Wholetime Director
Hariprasad Meenoth Panichikki
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
VIKAS VERMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Bhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Malhotra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sheetal Singh
Additional Director
Seema Joshi
Additional Director
Shri Pal Goel
Additional Director
Guruprasad Tiruvanamalai Chandrashekaran
Additional Director
Chaganti Samba Murty
Reports by Delphi World Money Ltd
Summary
Founded in 1985, Delphi World Money Limited erstwhile EbixCash World Money India Ltd, a subsidiary of EbixCash World Money Limited, is a leading Foreign Exchange Services Company based out of Mumbai, India. Formerly known as Weizmann Forex Limited, the Company was acquired by EbixCash World Money Limited in 2019 and was renamed to EbixCash World Money India Ltd w.e.f. 1st January, 2020 later on renamed as Delphi World Money Limited w.e.f. 09th August, 2021.The Company is a Registered Authorized Dealer Category II licensed by the Reserve Bank of India to provide the various services relating to money changing and is one of the principal representatives of Western Union Financial services, USA for money transfer services. It offer innovative, customized, and integrated financial solutions, relating to Foreign Exchange Services, Outward & Inward Remittances, Prepaid Cards, Gift Cards, and Travel Insurance needs of our corporate and retail clients.The Company established their own branches of over 165 plus, about 260 extension counters exclusively for Western Union Money Transfer and has tied up with 6000 entities including public sector and private sector banks, NBFCs, large corporations as sub-representatives. The aggregate outlets engaged in Western Union Money Transfer services for the company is over 32,000 spread across India.The company is a marketing agent for co-branded Citibank World Money card (CWM) issued by Citibank and Travel Money Card issued by Axis Bank Ltd. The
The Delphi World Money Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delphi World Money Ltd is ₹232.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delphi World Money Ltd is 22.25 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delphi World Money Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delphi World Money Ltd is ₹173.2 and ₹375.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delphi World Money Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.17%, 3 Years at -28.75%, 1 Year at -30.14%, 6 Month at -6.56%, 3 Month at -16.72% and 1 Month at -4.14%.
