Summary

Founded in 1985, Delphi World Money Limited erstwhile EbixCash World Money India Ltd, a subsidiary of EbixCash World Money Limited, is a leading Foreign Exchange Services Company based out of Mumbai, India. Formerly known as Weizmann Forex Limited, the Company was acquired by EbixCash World Money Limited in 2019 and was renamed to EbixCash World Money India Ltd w.e.f. 1st January, 2020 later on renamed as Delphi World Money Limited w.e.f. 09th August, 2021.The Company is a Registered Authorized Dealer Category II licensed by the Reserve Bank of India to provide the various services relating to money changing and is one of the principal representatives of Western Union Financial services, USA for money transfer services. It offer innovative, customized, and integrated financial solutions, relating to Foreign Exchange Services, Outward & Inward Remittances, Prepaid Cards, Gift Cards, and Travel Insurance needs of our corporate and retail clients.The Company established their own branches of over 165 plus, about 260 extension counters exclusively for Western Union Money Transfer and has tied up with 6000 entities including public sector and private sector banks, NBFCs, large corporations as sub-representatives. The aggregate outlets engaged in Western Union Money Transfer services for the company is over 32,000 spread across India.The company is a marketing agent for co-branded Citibank World Money card (CWM) issued by Citibank and Travel Money Card issued by Axis Bank Ltd. The

