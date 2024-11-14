iifl-logo-icon 1
Delphi World Money Ltd Board Meeting

185.1
(1.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Delphi World CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Delphi World Money Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14.11.2024 Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Delphi World Money Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter/3 Months ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. The trading window shall remain closed up to 48 hours from the disclosure of financial results for the 1st quarter/3 Months ended 30th June 2024 as intimated through our letter dated 29th June 2024 bearing No. DELPHI/SEC/2024-25/20. This is for your information and record please. We have attached herewith results for the quarter ending June 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Delphi World Money Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 along with along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Financial Results attached for reference. Mr. Vinay Singh (ACS: 44928) has been as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 28.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Delphi World Money Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter/9 Months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. The Unaudited Results for 3rd Quarter/Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023 along with limited review report are here with attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

