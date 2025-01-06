Delphi World Money Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.42
-44.77
42.1
Other operating items
Operating
5.42
-44.77
42.1
Capital expenditure
1.06
0.68
15.79
Free cash flow
6.48
-44.09
57.89
Equity raised
175.16
156.19
140.58
Investing
2.69
-1.07
21.65
Financing
-7.88
-58.71
52.29
Dividends paid
8.67
8.67
8.67
8.67
Net in cash
185.13
60.99
281.08
