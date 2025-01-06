iifl-logo-icon 1
Delphi World Money Ltd Cash Flow Statement

204
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Delphi World Money Ltd

Delphi World FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.42

-44.77

42.1

Other operating items

Operating

5.42

-44.77

42.1

Capital expenditure

1.06

0.68

15.79

Free cash flow

6.48

-44.09

57.89

Equity raised

175.16

156.19

140.58

Investing

2.69

-1.07

21.65

Financing

-7.88

-58.71

52.29

Dividends paid

8.67

8.67

8.67

8.67

Net in cash

185.13

60.99

281.08

