Deltron Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.79
5.11
5.11
4.58
Net Worth
8.64
7.96
7.96
7.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.23
0.23
0.01
Total Liabilities
8.91
8.19
8.19
7.44
Fixed Assets
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.85
3.85
3.9
2.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
0.15
0.32
0.29
0.66
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0
Inventory Days
0
0
8
0
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.28
0.22
0.3
Debtor Days
211.66
307.76
176.15
236.07
Other Current Assets
0.36
0.49
0.44
0.86
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.15
-0.13
-0.24
Creditor Days
0
164.87
104.08
188.85
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
-0.3
-0.25
-0.26
Cash
4.85
3.93
3.93
4.54
Total Assets
8.91
8.18
8.2
7.43
