Deltron Ltd Balance Sheet

11.73
(2.00%)
Sep 18, 2019|11:49:21 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.79

5.11

5.11

4.58

Net Worth

8.64

7.96

7.96

7.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.27

0.23

0.23

0.01

Total Liabilities

8.91

8.19

8.19

7.44

Fixed Assets

0

0.03

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.85

3.85

3.9

2.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

0.15

0.32

0.29

0.66

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0

Inventory Days

0

0

8

0

Sundry Debtors

0.1

0.28

0.22

0.3

Debtor Days

211.66

307.76

176.15

236.07

Other Current Assets

0.36

0.49

0.44

0.86

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.15

-0.13

-0.24

Creditor Days

0

164.87

104.08

188.85

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

-0.3

-0.25

-0.26

Cash

4.85

3.93

3.93

4.54

Total Assets

8.91

8.18

8.2

7.43

