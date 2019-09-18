iifl-logo
Deltron Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.73
(2.00%)
Sep 18, 2019|11:49:21 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.17

0.33

0.45

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-48.07

-27.15

-1.72

-7.41

Raw materials

-0.16

-0.31

-0.43

-0.44

As % of sales

95.23

95.23

95.23

95.23

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.47

-0.41

-0.38

As % of sales

279

141.69

90.01

82.91

Other costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.11

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73

43.33

26.18

35.41

Operating profit

-0.59

-0.59

-0.5

-0.52

OPM

-347.25

-180.26

-111.43

-113.56

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.4

0.42

0.55

0.9

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.17

0.04

0.37

Taxes

-0.12

0

0

-0.06

Tax rate

62.25

-5.18

-9.47

-18.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.31

-0.16

0.03

0.3

Exceptional items

0.86

0

0

0

Net profit

0.55

-0.16

0.03

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-429.03

-543.21

-87.73

44.73

NPM

321.49

-50.73

8.33

66.81

