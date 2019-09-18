Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.17
0.33
0.45
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-48.07
-27.15
-1.72
-7.41
Raw materials
-0.16
-0.31
-0.43
-0.44
As % of sales
95.23
95.23
95.23
95.23
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.47
-0.41
-0.38
As % of sales
279
141.69
90.01
82.91
Other costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.11
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73
43.33
26.18
35.41
Operating profit
-0.59
-0.59
-0.5
-0.52
OPM
-347.25
-180.26
-111.43
-113.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.4
0.42
0.55
0.9
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.17
0.04
0.37
Taxes
-0.12
0
0
-0.06
Tax rate
62.25
-5.18
-9.47
-18.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.31
-0.16
0.03
0.3
Exceptional items
0.86
0
0
0
Net profit
0.55
-0.16
0.03
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-429.03
-543.21
-87.73
44.73
NPM
321.49
-50.73
8.33
66.81
