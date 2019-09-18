Deltron Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.17
0.04
0.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.76
0.04
-0.98
0.2
Other operating items
Operating
0.44
-0.11
-0.95
0.5
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0
-0.03
0
Free cash flow
0.41
-0.11
-0.98
0.5
Equity raised
12.19
10.38
9.65
8.54
Investing
0
-0.04
1.75
0.2
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
1.85
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.46
10.21
10.41
9.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.