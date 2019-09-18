iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Deltron Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.73
(2.00%)
Sep 18, 2019|11:49:21 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deltron Ltd

Deltron FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.17

0.04

0.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.76

0.04

-0.98

0.2

Other operating items

Operating

0.44

-0.11

-0.95

0.5

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0

-0.03

0

Free cash flow

0.41

-0.11

-0.98

0.5

Equity raised

12.19

10.38

9.65

8.54

Investing

0

-0.04

1.75

0.2

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

1.85

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.46

10.21

10.41

9.24

Deltron : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deltron Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.