Deltron Ltd Share Price Live

11.73
(2.00%)
Sep 18, 2019|11:49:21 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.73
  • Day's High11.73
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close11.5
  • Day's Low11.73
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E4.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.32
  • EPS2.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.34
  • Div. Yield55.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Deltron Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Deltron Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Deltron Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.08%

Non-Promoter- 12.14%

Institutions: 12.14%

Non-Institutions: 17.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Deltron Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.79

5.11

5.11

4.58

Net Worth

8.64

7.96

7.96

7.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.17

0.33

0.45

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-48.07

-27.15

-1.72

-7.41

Raw materials

-0.16

-0.31

-0.43

-0.44

As % of sales

95.23

95.23

95.23

95.23

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.47

-0.41

-0.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.17

0.04

0.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.76

0.04

-0.98

0.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.07

-27.15

-1.72

-7.41

Op profit growth

0.03

17.83

-3.56

75.39

EBIT growth

9.49

-516.8

-88.77

43

Net profit growth

-429.03

-543.21

-87.73

44.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Deltron Ltd Peer Comparison

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.55

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,470.05

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,370.9

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,011.15

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.4

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deltron Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Inderdeep Singh

Whole-time Director

Kumar Srinivasan

Company Secretary

Susan Sujatha Lyall

Director

Rashmi Nagabhushan

Independent Director

Swaraj Singh

Registered Office

C-120,

Naraina Industrial Area,

New Delhi - 110028

Tel: 91-11-25796150-51

Website: http://www.deltronlimited.in

Email: deltron1982@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Deltron Ltd., was promoted by Continental Device India, Ltd. and Dalta Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Hamlin Inc. U.S.A. It manufacture of electronic switches and mercury relays.In 1987-8...
Read More

Reports by Deltron Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Deltron Ltd share price today?

The Deltron Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deltron Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deltron Ltd is ₹3.34 Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deltron Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deltron Ltd is 4.81 and 0.39 as of 18 Sep ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deltron Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deltron Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deltron Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Sep ‘19

What is the CAGR of Deltron Ltd?

Deltron Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.87%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.80%, 3 Month at 10.97% and 1 Month at 2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deltron Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deltron Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.09 %
Institutions - 12.14 %
Public - 17.77 %

