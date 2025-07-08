SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹11.73
Prev. Close₹11.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.73
Day's Low₹11.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹30.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.34
P/E4.81
EPS2.44
Divi. Yield55.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.79
5.11
5.11
4.58
Net Worth
8.64
7.96
7.96
7.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.17
0.33
0.45
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-48.07
-27.15
-1.72
-7.41
Raw materials
-0.16
-0.31
-0.43
-0.44
As % of sales
95.23
95.23
95.23
95.23
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.47
-0.41
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.17
0.04
0.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.76
0.04
-0.98
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.07
-27.15
-1.72
-7.41
Op profit growth
0.03
17.83
-3.56
75.39
EBIT growth
9.49
-516.8
-88.77
43
Net profit growth
-429.03
-543.21
-87.73
44.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.55
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,470.05
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,370.9
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,011.15
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.4
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Inderdeep Singh
Whole-time Director
Kumar Srinivasan
Company Secretary
Susan Sujatha Lyall
Director
Rashmi Nagabhushan
Independent Director
Swaraj Singh
C-120,
Naraina Industrial Area,
New Delhi - 110028
Tel: 91-11-25796150-51
Website: http://www.deltronlimited.in
Email: deltron1982@rediffmail.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Deltron Ltd., was promoted by Continental Device India, Ltd. and Dalta Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Hamlin Inc. U.S.A. It manufacture of electronic switches and mercury relays.In 1987-8...
Reports by Deltron Ltd
