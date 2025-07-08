iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Deltron Ltd Company Summary

11.73
(2.00%)
Sep 18, 2019|11:49:21 AM

Deltron Ltd Summary

Deltron Ltd., was promoted by Continental Device India, Ltd. and Dalta Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Hamlin Inc. U.S.A. It manufacture of electronic switches and mercury relays.In 1987-88 the company introduced Black & White Television sub-assemblies and non-remote as well as remote control models of colour television receiver sets. Sales of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPABX) was started. Production of 14 black and white television sets commenced during the period. The licence for EPABX was broad-banded to include Electronic Private Automatic Exchange (EPABX) upto 2,000 lines. The company started manufacturing of automotive components and the production was well received in the market.Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPABX). Commercial production of EPABX commenced during 1987-88.The company started manufacturing colour television receiver sets. Due to the emergence of e-commerce and internet, the company has its own website and has started purchasing/sourcing activities using e-commerce in the year 1999-2000.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.