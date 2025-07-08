Deltron Ltd Summary

Deltron Ltd., was promoted by Continental Device India, Ltd. and Dalta Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Hamlin Inc. U.S.A. It manufacture of electronic switches and mercury relays.In 1987-88 the company introduced Black & White Television sub-assemblies and non-remote as well as remote control models of colour television receiver sets. Sales of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPABX) was started. Production of 14 black and white television sets commenced during the period. The licence for EPABX was broad-banded to include Electronic Private Automatic Exchange (EPABX) upto 2,000 lines. The company started manufacturing of automotive components and the production was well received in the market.Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPABX). Commercial production of EPABX commenced during 1987-88.The company started manufacturing colour television receiver sets. Due to the emergence of e-commerce and internet, the company has its own website and has started purchasing/sourcing activities using e-commerce in the year 1999-2000.