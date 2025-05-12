Desco Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.28
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.72
4.79
3.6
Net Worth
12
5.04
3.85
Minority Interest
Debt
4.06
5.81
3.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
16.06
10.86
6.95
Fixed Assets
1.34
0.95
0.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.04
0
Networking Capital
14.33
9.71
5.82
Inventories
0.83
0.35
0.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.77
14.02
7.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.48
5.13
3.14
Sundry Creditors
-3.6
-7.17
-2.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.15
-2.62
-1.97
Cash
0.35
0.17
0.19
Total Assets
16.05
10.87
6.94
