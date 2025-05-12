iifl-logo
Desco Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

252
(2.73%)
May 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Desco Infratech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.28

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.72

4.79

3.6

Net Worth

12

5.04

3.85

Minority Interest

Debt

4.06

5.81

3.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

16.06

10.86

6.95

Fixed Assets

1.34

0.95

0.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.04

0

Networking Capital

14.33

9.71

5.82

Inventories

0.83

0.35

0.35

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.77

14.02

7.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.48

5.13

3.14

Sundry Creditors

-3.6

-7.17

-2.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.15

-2.62

-1.97

Cash

0.35

0.17

0.19

Total Assets

16.05

10.87

6.94

