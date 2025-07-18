Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,474.3
|41.05
|4,77,841.13
|3,508.99
|0.98
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
381.45
|66.92
|79,533.09
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
114.45
|56.38
|30,901.5
|137.19
|0.59
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
48.39
|29.69
|29,222.72
|278.44
|0.62
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
879.25
|72.25
|23,405.64
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
