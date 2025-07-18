iifl-logo

Desco Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

240
(-1.96%)
Jul 18, 2025|12:00:00 AM

DESCO INFRATECH LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,474.3

41.054,77,841.133,508.990.9842,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

381.45

66.9279,533.09373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

114.45

56.3830,901.5137.190.593,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

48.39

29.6929,222.72278.440.621,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

879.25

72.2523,405.64160.680.636,048.02191.47

