Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.28
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.72
4.79
3.6
Net Worth
12
5.04
3.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,349.2
|46.05
|4,60,573.62
|2,419.38
|1.01
|34,984.28
|479.56
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
358.05
|59.77
|74,654.14
|294.99
|0.59
|4,590.75
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
45.87
|30.38
|27,700.89
|5,033.89
|0.65
|1,349.05
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
82.96
|44.13
|22,399.2
|128.6
|0.51
|2,047.77
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
831.15
|86.4
|22,125.21
|72.89
|0.46
|4,757.64
|185.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Pruthu Desai
Whole-time Director
Malhar P Desai
Executive Director
Samarth Pankaj Desai
Executive Director
Amulya Kumar Jena
Independent Director
Anand Jayaramankrishnan
Independent Director
Anita Digbijay Paul
Independent Director
Kaushal Manishkumar Rangoonwala
Independent Director
Mahendra Sabarsinh Gusain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gandharva Javanika
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Desco Infratech Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Desco Infratech Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Desco Infratech Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Desco Infratech Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Desco Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Desco Infratech Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
Desco Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.