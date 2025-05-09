Desco Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Desco Infratech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2025inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements and Results for quarter and year end March 31 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results of Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2025)