|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2025
|29 Apr 2025
|Desco Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Desco Infratech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2025inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements and Results for quarter and year end March 31 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results of Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2025
|9 Apr 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on April 09, 2025 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2025
|4 Apr 2025
|Considered and approved Resignation of Ms. Javnika Gandharva from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in Board Meeting held April 04, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
