Desco Infratech Ltd Summary

Desco Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on January 19, 2011 under the name Desco Infratech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the status changed to Public Company, the name of the Company was changed to Desco Infratech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on July 26, 2024 by Central Processing Centre.The Company is mainly engaged in providing infrastructure and maintenance services to city gas distribution divisions in India. It engage in activities such as pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection and commissioning services for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) utilized by both domestic and commercial users and in its operation and maintenance services. The Operation and Maintenance services holds both underground and above ground gas pipeline work for carbon steel and MDPE pipelines. As part of O&M Services, it conduct lock pressure and leak detection tests on MDPE pipelines to identify leaks and prevent significant natural gas losses and potential accidents resulting from these leaks. It maintain client dedicated emergency response vehicles designed to detect leaks and deter unauthorized access, addressing potential hazards proactively. When a situation arises, a specialized team comprising an engineer, technicians and support staff is mobilized to the location. This team takes safe and immediate action to assess the situation and implement necessary measures, ensuring a quick operational recovery and minimizing any uninterrupted gas supply.The Company has recently begun offering services in the power distribution projects relating to connectivity, commissioning, and erection of Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) cables, in water distribution projects by offering by designing and constructing water distribution networks, open wells, sump wells, overhead tanks, and well systems and in the renewable energy sector by providing erection of reinforced concrete (RCC) piles for foundational and structural support, along with the installation of structures and solar modules for energy capture.As part of the business strategy, the Company is now offering infrastructure services such as designing and constructing water distribution networks, open wells, sump wells, overhead tanks, and well systems. It acquire projects through transparent competitive bidding process undertaken by the governments institutions, public sector undertakings and other private institutions.The Company is proposing an IPO upto 20,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.