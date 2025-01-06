iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

197
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd

Dhanalaxmi Roto FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.93

2.45

3.48

2.98

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.23

-0.25

-0.21

Tax paid

-1.86

-0.65

-1.14

-0.97

Working capital

3.78

7.9

3.17

-3.41

Other operating items

Operating

7.6

9.45

5.25

-1.61

Capital expenditure

0.08

0

0.58

1.71

Free cash flow

7.68

9.46

5.83

0.09

Equity raised

29.64

23.18

15.89

10.96

Investing

2.24

0.09

-1.59

3

Financing

5.73

3.53

1.53

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.3

36.27

21.66

14.05

Dhanalaxmi Roto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.