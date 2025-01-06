Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.93
2.45
3.48
2.98
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.23
-0.25
-0.21
Tax paid
-1.86
-0.65
-1.14
-0.97
Working capital
3.78
7.9
3.17
-3.41
Other operating items
Operating
7.6
9.45
5.25
-1.61
Capital expenditure
0.08
0
0.58
1.71
Free cash flow
7.68
9.46
5.83
0.09
Equity raised
29.64
23.18
15.89
10.96
Investing
2.24
0.09
-1.59
3
Financing
5.73
3.53
1.53
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.3
36.27
21.66
14.05
