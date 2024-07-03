Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹209.6
Prev. Close₹204.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.46
Day's High₹214.95
Day's Low₹189.6
52 Week's High₹289
52 Week's Low₹130.25
Book Value₹128.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.83
P/E8.33
EPS24.6
Divi. Yield0.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.05
32.47
26.2
18.87
Net Worth
48.95
36.37
30.1
22.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.83
71.45
74.3
53.02
yoy growth (%)
1.93
-3.83
40.13
6.62
Raw materials
-63.61
-65.33
-67.64
-47.26
As % of sales
87.32
91.44
91.03
89.13
Employee costs
-2.21
-2.27
-1.78
-1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.93
2.45
3.48
2.98
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.23
-0.25
-0.21
Tax paid
-1.86
-0.65
-1.14
-0.97
Working capital
3.78
7.9
3.17
-3.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.93
-3.83
40.13
6.62
Op profit growth
209.95
-53.3
4.33
501.62
EBIT growth
124.26
-21.66
14.01
108
Net profit growth
109.21
-17.27
18.63
146.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Anirudh Inani
Managing Director
Narayan Inani
Independent Director
Vivek Baheti
Independent Director
Dhanraj Soni
Independent Director
Annushree Atasniya
Whole Time Director & CEO
Keshav Inani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Gadhia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd
Summary
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd., a family-owned enterprise, promoted by the Inani family of Hyderabad, India, was established in 1987. The Company was promoted by Ramakant Inani and Srikant Inani. Later, Rajkumar Inani and Rajkumar Inani and Dinesh Kankani joined the company. The Company offers a wide range of Wood Pulp (bleached and unbleached) and Paper products. It offer Pulp for manufacturing paper as well as non paper products such as Melamine, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose Powder, fibre cement, hygiene products, filter paper, insulating paper and boards and many other applications. Apart from Pulp, it offer paper for specialised applications such as writing and printing paper, Sack/ Bag Kraft paper, Newsprint and various other grades.The Company was running Open End Spinning Unit however, due to recession in cotton spinning, the Company closed down the plant and started trading activity mainly in Textiles, Paper and Wood Pulp. Subsequently, in year 1995, the enterprise got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since 1987, the company had setup two open end machines having 336 rotors and started production in 1989. It introduced one more machine of 192 rotors in March 1994, taking the total capacity to 1387 MT per annum. As advancements in various aspects unfolded, in the year 2000-01, the Company diversified into international trade and established itself as a leading trade house of Wood Pulp and Paper.
Read More
The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is ₹76.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is 8.33 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is ₹130.25 and ₹289 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.01%, 3 Years at 34.75%, 1 Year at 36.24%, 6 Month at 7.70%, 3 Month at -10.85% and 1 Month at -0.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.