Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Share Price

197
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209.6
  • Day's High214.95
  • 52 Wk High289
  • Prev. Close204.9
  • Day's Low189.6
  • 52 Wk Low 130.25
  • Turnover (lac)7.46
  • P/E8.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value128.93
  • EPS24.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.83
  • Div. Yield0.73
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

209.6

Prev. Close

204.9

Turnover(Lac.)

7.46

Day's High

214.95

Day's Low

189.6

52 Week's High

289

52 Week's Low

130.25

Book Value

128.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.83

P/E

8.33

EPS

24.6

Divi. Yield

0.73

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.05

32.47

26.2

18.87

Net Worth

48.95

36.37

30.1

22.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.83

71.45

74.3

53.02

yoy growth (%)

1.93

-3.83

40.13

6.62

Raw materials

-63.61

-65.33

-67.64

-47.26

As % of sales

87.32

91.44

91.03

89.13

Employee costs

-2.21

-2.27

-1.78

-1.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.93

2.45

3.48

2.98

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.23

-0.25

-0.21

Tax paid

-1.86

-0.65

-1.14

-0.97

Working capital

3.78

7.9

3.17

-3.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.93

-3.83

40.13

6.62

Op profit growth

209.95

-53.3

4.33

501.62

EBIT growth

124.26

-21.66

14.01

108

Net profit growth

109.21

-17.27

18.63

146.15

No Record Found

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Anirudh Inani

Managing Director

Narayan Inani

Independent Director

Vivek Baheti

Independent Director

Dhanraj Soni

Independent Director

Annushree Atasniya

Whole Time Director & CEO

Keshav Inani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Gadhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd

Summary

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd., a family-owned enterprise, promoted by the Inani family of Hyderabad, India, was established in 1987. The Company was promoted by Ramakant Inani and Srikant Inani. Later, Rajkumar Inani and Rajkumar Inani and Dinesh Kankani joined the company. The Company offers a wide range of Wood Pulp (bleached and unbleached) and Paper products. It offer Pulp for manufacturing paper as well as non paper products such as Melamine, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose Powder, fibre cement, hygiene products, filter paper, insulating paper and boards and many other applications. Apart from Pulp, it offer paper for specialised applications such as writing and printing paper, Sack/ Bag Kraft paper, Newsprint and various other grades.The Company was running Open End Spinning Unit however, due to recession in cotton spinning, the Company closed down the plant and started trading activity mainly in Textiles, Paper and Wood Pulp. Subsequently, in year 1995, the enterprise got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since 1987, the company had setup two open end machines having 336 rotors and started production in 1989. It introduced one more machine of 192 rotors in March 1994, taking the total capacity to 1387 MT per annum. As advancements in various aspects unfolded, in the year 2000-01, the Company diversified into international trade and established itself as a leading trade house of Wood Pulp and Paper.
Company FAQs

What is the Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd share price today?

The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is ₹76.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is 8.33 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is ₹130.25 and ₹289 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd?

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.01%, 3 Years at 34.75%, 1 Year at 36.24%, 6 Month at 7.70%, 3 Month at -10.85% and 1 Month at -0.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.64 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 52.36 %

