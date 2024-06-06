AGM 29/06/2024 Please find enclosed the notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting for the f/y 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Submission of Proceedings of Annual General Meeting as required under SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Voting Results of 37th Annual General Meeting as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)