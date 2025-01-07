iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

204
(3.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.83

71.45

74.3

53.02

yoy growth (%)

1.93

-3.83

40.13

6.62

Raw materials

-63.61

-65.33

-67.64

-47.26

As % of sales

87.32

91.44

91.03

89.13

Employee costs

-2.21

-2.27

-1.78

-1.07

As % of sales

3.04

3.18

2.4

2.02

Other costs

-3.49

-2.7

-2.44

-2.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.8

3.78

3.28

4.45

Operating profit

3.51

1.13

2.42

2.32

OPM

4.82

1.58

3.26

4.39

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.23

-0.25

-0.21

Interest expense

-0.74

-0.53

-0.32

-0.35

Other income

3.41

2.08

1.62

1.22

Profit before tax

5.93

2.45

3.48

2.98

Taxes

-1.86

-0.65

-1.14

-0.97

Tax rate

-31.41

-26.69

-32.95

-32.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.07

1.79

2.33

2

Exceptional items

-0.02

0.14

0

-0.03

Net profit

4.05

1.93

2.34

1.97

yoy growth (%)

109.21

-17.27

18.63

146.15

NPM

5.56

2.71

3.15

3.72

