Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.83
71.45
74.3
53.02
yoy growth (%)
1.93
-3.83
40.13
6.62
Raw materials
-63.61
-65.33
-67.64
-47.26
As % of sales
87.32
91.44
91.03
89.13
Employee costs
-2.21
-2.27
-1.78
-1.07
As % of sales
3.04
3.18
2.4
2.02
Other costs
-3.49
-2.7
-2.44
-2.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.8
3.78
3.28
4.45
Operating profit
3.51
1.13
2.42
2.32
OPM
4.82
1.58
3.26
4.39
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.23
-0.25
-0.21
Interest expense
-0.74
-0.53
-0.32
-0.35
Other income
3.41
2.08
1.62
1.22
Profit before tax
5.93
2.45
3.48
2.98
Taxes
-1.86
-0.65
-1.14
-0.97
Tax rate
-31.41
-26.69
-32.95
-32.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.07
1.79
2.33
2
Exceptional items
-0.02
0.14
0
-0.03
Net profit
4.05
1.93
2.34
1.97
yoy growth (%)
109.21
-17.27
18.63
146.15
NPM
5.56
2.71
3.15
3.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.