|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Disclosure of Unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2024
|29 May 2024
|DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024 recommendation of payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company at 15% per share i.e., Rs. 1.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 Audited Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Disclosure as per 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
