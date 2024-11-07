Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Disclosure of Unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024 recommendation of payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company at 15% per share i.e., Rs. 1.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03.06.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 Audited Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Disclosure as per 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024