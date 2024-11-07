iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Board Meeting

189.95
(1.96%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:36:00 AM

Dhanalaxmi Roto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Disclosure of Unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024
Board Meeting3 Jun 202429 May 2024
DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024 recommendation of payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company at 15% per share i.e., Rs. 1.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03.06.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202415 May 2024
DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 Audited Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Disclosure as per 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

