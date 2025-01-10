Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Management Discussions

a) Industry Structure and Developments:

The Company is mainly engaged in Trading activity in the line of Textiles, Paper and Wood Pulp.

The Company has established itself in Paper and Wood Pulp market. The Company is trying to improve on small beginning made in last couple of years in commodity trading and exports.

b) Opportunities and threats:

The Company feels happy to inform that it has established itself in the Indian Wood Pulp Market. Giving timely and excellent services company has established dedicated customers whose base is steadily improving. However, the Wood Pulp market fluctuates according to international rates which effect margins and being a trader the company is very much dependent on buyers and sellers for its growth.

During the year under review, the international market for wood pulp was stable. If the same trend continues company can further improve its presence in wood pulp market. The Company is still trying to stabilize its export market (export of commodities as merchant exporter).

c) Risk and Concerns:

Wood Pulp rates fluctuate according to international market and being a trader Company is dependent on its buyers and suppliers. The Company is exposed to stiff competition and foreign currency fluctuations in its operation. Commodity export market has good scope however, Company has to compete and supply goods at international prices. Government policies on commodity export keep on changing based on local production/consumption pattern.

d) Internal Control system and their adequacy:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control proportionate to its size and volume of business. The internal control system of the Company is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data for maintaining accountability of assets.

e) Discussion of Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The Financial Statements are prepared under the historical cost convention in accordance with Indian generally accepted accounting principles and the provisions of Indian Companies Act. All Income and Expenditure having a material bearing on the Financial Statements are recognized on accrual basis. The Management has taken utmost care for the integrity and the objectivity of these Financial Statements, as well as for various estimates and judgments used therein.

f) Material developments in Human Resources/lndustrial Relations front, including number of people involved:

The Company continues to maintain excellent relationship with its buyers and sellers. Relationship with the staff is quite cordial and supportive for continuous human resource development. During the year under review Company performance has improved due to efforts put in by the existing and additional staff recruited.

g) Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and international markets in which the Companys operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statues and other incidental factor