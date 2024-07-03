iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Company Summary

176.3
(-5.27%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Summary

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd., a family-owned enterprise, promoted by the Inani family of Hyderabad, India, was established in 1987. The Company was promoted by Ramakant Inani and Srikant Inani. Later, Rajkumar Inani and Rajkumar Inani and Dinesh Kankani joined the company. The Company offers a wide range of Wood Pulp (bleached and unbleached) and Paper products. It offer Pulp for manufacturing paper as well as non paper products such as Melamine, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose Powder, fibre cement, hygiene products, filter paper, insulating paper and boards and many other applications. Apart from Pulp, it offer paper for specialised applications such as writing and printing paper, Sack/ Bag Kraft paper, Newsprint and various other grades.The Company was running Open End Spinning Unit however, due to recession in cotton spinning, the Company closed down the plant and started trading activity mainly in Textiles, Paper and Wood Pulp. Subsequently, in year 1995, the enterprise got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since 1987, the company had setup two open end machines having 336 rotors and started production in 1989. It introduced one more machine of 192 rotors in March 1994, taking the total capacity to 1387 MT per annum. As advancements in various aspects unfolded, in the year 2000-01, the Company diversified into international trade and established itself as a leading trade house of Wood Pulp and Paper.

