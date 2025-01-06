iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhruv Wellness Ltd Balance Sheet

9.84
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.54

10.54

10.54

10.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.77

-24.79

-24.81

-19.65

Net Worth

-14.23

-14.25

-14.27

-9.11

Minority Interest

Debt

19.71

19.71

19.71

19.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.48

5.46

5.44

10.6

Fixed Assets

3.44

3.44

3.44

3.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.05

2.02

2.02

7.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0.73

Inventory Days

0

6.29

Sundry Debtors

2.77

2.69

2.75

7.3

Debtor Days

0

62.94

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0.3

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

0

0

-0.43

Creditor Days

0

3.7

Other Current Liabilities

-0.67

-0.67

-0.73

-0.79

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

5.49

5.46

5.46

10.61

