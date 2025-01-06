Dhruv Wellness Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.54
10.54
10.54
10.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.77
-24.79
-24.81
-19.65
Net Worth
-14.23
-14.25
-14.27
-9.11
Minority Interest
Debt
19.71
19.71
19.71
19.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.48
5.46
5.44
10.6
Fixed Assets
3.44
3.44
3.44
3.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.05
2.02
2.02
7.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0.73
Inventory Days
0
6.29
Sundry Debtors
2.77
2.69
2.75
7.3
Debtor Days
0
62.94
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
0
0
-0.43
Creditor Days
0
3.7
Other Current Liabilities
-0.67
-0.67
-0.73
-0.79
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
5.49
5.46
5.46
10.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.