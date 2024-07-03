SectorTrading
Open₹9.84
Prev. Close₹10.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.83
Day's High₹9.84
Day's Low₹9.84
52 Week's High₹16.46
52 Week's Low₹8.3
Book Value₹-13.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.37
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.54
10.54
10.54
10.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.77
-24.79
-24.81
-19.65
Net Worth
-14.23
-14.25
-14.27
-9.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
42.33
116.92
103.65
yoy growth (%)
-100
-63.79
12.8
1.7
Raw materials
-0.73
-62.39
-112.61
-100.06
As % of sales
0
147.4
96.3
96.53
Employee costs
0
-0.17
-0.46
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.15
-24.67
0.78
0.74
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.21
-0.2
Working capital
-5.09
-25.37
4.65
12.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-63.79
12.8
1.7
Op profit growth
-77.43
-789.06
23.28
42.96
EBIT growth
-77.42
-766.35
26.65
42.35
Net profit growth
-79.11
-4,450.96
4.54
35.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pravinkumar Narayanbhai Prajapati
Director
Anita Pravinbhai Prajapati
Director
Narayanbhai Mohanlal Prajapati
Independent Director
Jignesh Chinubhai Shah
Independent Director
Kunal Sarkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhruv Wellness Ltd
Summary
Dhruv Wellness Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dhruv Wellness Private Limited on March 27, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of Public Limited Company, the name changed to Dhruv Wellness Limited on July 2, 2017 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is operating in the business of wholeselling and distributorship of general, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. It functions as a stockist of medical, general cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. To take off the company to next level in short span of time, on January 1, 2016, the Company acquired the business of Dhruv Agency which was in a market for about a decade and had been promoted by Promoter Director Mrs. Anita Prajapati in the year 2005. In terms of the said business, the Company issued 9,90,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of value of Rs. 5,44,50,000, 57,996, 0% Optionally Convertible Debenture amounted Rs. 57,99,600/- and balance Rs. 75 paid by Cheque/Cash. The Proprietorship firm having agencies of Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Cholayil Ltd (Medimix), Emami Ltd., Aishwarya Pharmaceutical Ltd., Claris Pharmaceutical Ltd., Dabur Ltd., Always Perfumes, Vini Cosmetics (Fogg Perfumes) was engaged in the business of Wholesaling, and distributorship of General, healthcare, Pharmaceutical products and Cosmetic Products. etc. The Company has multiplied its growth by acquisition of Dhruv Agency. By
The Dhruv Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is ₹10.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is 0 and -0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhruv Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is ₹8.3 and ₹16.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhruv Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.86%, 3 Years at -56.81%, 1 Year at -19.89%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at -17.20% and 1 Month at -18.44%.
