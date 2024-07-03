iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhruv Wellness Ltd Share Price

9.84
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

  • Open9.84
  • Day's High9.84
  • 52 Wk High16.46
  • Prev. Close10.35
  • Day's Low9.84
  • 52 Wk Low 8.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.5
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhruv Wellness Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.84

Prev. Close

10.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.83

Day's High

9.84

Day's Low

9.84

52 Week's High

16.46

52 Week's Low

8.3

Book Value

-13.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.37

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Dhruv Wellness Ltd Corporate Action

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2023

arrow

Dhruv Wellness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhruv Wellness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.24%

Non-Promoter- 26.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhruv Wellness Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.54

10.54

10.54

10.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.77

-24.79

-24.81

-19.65

Net Worth

-14.23

-14.25

-14.27

-9.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

42.33

116.92

103.65

yoy growth (%)

-100

-63.79

12.8

1.7

Raw materials

-0.73

-62.39

-112.61

-100.06

As % of sales

0

147.4

96.3

96.53

Employee costs

0

-0.17

-0.46

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.15

-24.67

0.78

0.74

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.21

-0.2

Working capital

-5.09

-25.37

4.65

12.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-63.79

12.8

1.7

Op profit growth

-77.43

-789.06

23.28

42.96

EBIT growth

-77.42

-766.35

26.65

42.35

Net profit growth

-79.11

-4,450.96

4.54

35.31

No Record Found

Dhruv Wellness Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhruv Wellness Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pravinkumar Narayanbhai Prajapati

Director

Anita Pravinbhai Prajapati

Director

Narayanbhai Mohanlal Prajapati

Independent Director

Jignesh Chinubhai Shah

Independent Director

Kunal Sarkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhruv Wellness Ltd

Summary

Dhruv Wellness Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dhruv Wellness Private Limited on March 27, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of Public Limited Company, the name changed to Dhruv Wellness Limited on July 2, 2017 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is operating in the business of wholeselling and distributorship of general, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. It functions as a stockist of medical, general cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. To take off the company to next level in short span of time, on January 1, 2016, the Company acquired the business of Dhruv Agency which was in a market for about a decade and had been promoted by Promoter Director Mrs. Anita Prajapati in the year 2005. In terms of the said business, the Company issued 9,90,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of value of Rs. 5,44,50,000, 57,996, 0% Optionally Convertible Debenture amounted Rs. 57,99,600/- and balance Rs. 75 paid by Cheque/Cash. The Proprietorship firm having agencies of Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Cholayil Ltd (Medimix), Emami Ltd., Aishwarya Pharmaceutical Ltd., Claris Pharmaceutical Ltd., Dabur Ltd., Always Perfumes, Vini Cosmetics (Fogg Perfumes) was engaged in the business of Wholesaling, and distributorship of General, healthcare, Pharmaceutical products and Cosmetic Products. etc. The Company has multiplied its growth by acquisition of Dhruv Agency. By
Company FAQs

What is the Dhruv Wellness Ltd share price today?

The Dhruv Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Wellness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is ₹10.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhruv Wellness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is 0 and -0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhruv Wellness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhruv Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is ₹8.3 and ₹16.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhruv Wellness Ltd?

Dhruv Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.86%, 3 Years at -56.81%, 1 Year at -19.89%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at -17.20% and 1 Month at -18.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhruv Wellness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhruv Wellness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.76 %

