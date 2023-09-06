Dhruv Wellness Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDIAN ECONOMY:

This Financial Year 2022-23 was quite different for the Indian as well as global economy. The year was begun with a lockdown. Although this helped us to contain the Covid-19 pandemic upto some extent but it significantly impacted various facets of the society and economy, including consumer behavior, logistics, industrial production, construction activities, government earnings and overall trade activities. The lockdown also exacerbated unemployment and dampened consumer spending, which contributes to nearly half of Indias GDP. Later various initiatives undertaken by the government (and the Reserve Bank of India) which sequential revive the economy. Consumer sentiment and demand witnessed a sharp recovery in the second half of the year. Macro indicators such as GST collections, Index for Industrial Production (IIP), Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), steel and power demand, and rising auto sales showcased an improving economic trajectory in the second half of the year, pushing GDP growth to positive territory. A normal monsoon and reverse migration accelerated the semi-urban and rural economy. However, growth in urban India remained affected by intermittent government restrictions. We believe that post-pandemic, the Indian economy is likely to pivot with a strong mix of structural growth drivers catalysing medium to long-term growth.

2. Business Structure & Development the Company is currently engaged in the trading and distribution of different types of General and Cosmetic Product. Our products are mainly supplied to retailers based at Mumbai and adjacent territories. The Company in F.Y. 2022-23 took a step forward to sustain in the competitive economy. As the E-business trend have been catching up in the economy, the Company diversified the mode of marketing. Further, the Company is showing substantial growth and is making all due efforts in achieving its business objectives in the most efficient manner.

3. Opportunities, threats, risks and concerns to survive and sustain in the current global scenario where the industry is attempting to shift from linear to nonlinear growth models has been a very challenging task though new programmes and initiative taken by the government has created new opportunities for the Company. Increase in significant growth rate and momentum in economy has also created competitive threats to the Company by existing as well as new entrants but the Company is trying to grab all the opportunities on its way which would enhance the companys performance. The current economic environment is combined of substantial growth as well as evolving risks for which appropriate changes are done to face them.The members of Risk Management Committee have framed a Risk Management Policy to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business.

4. Future Outlook The focus for the forthcoming financial year for the Company will be continued delivery in progressing mode and inculcate a high performance. The Company will strengthen its position in current business and will try to grab new opportunities beneficial for the Company as well as try to overcome all the hindrances and challenges blocking the performance of the Company.

5. Internal Control Systems : The Company has a proper and adequate internal control system to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The internal control is exercised through documented policies, guidelines and procedures. It is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits conducted by Internal Auditor appointed in pursuance of applicable Laws. The audit observations and corrective action taken thereon are periodically reviewed by the audit committee to ensure effectiveness of the internal control system. The internal control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of persons. Also focus on following points.

1. Accurate recording of transactions with internal checks and prompt reporting;

2. Adherence to applicable Accounting Standards and Policies;

3. Compliance with applicable statutes, policies and procedures, guidelines and authorizations;

4. Effective use of resources and safeguarding of assets.

5. Review of Operational and Financial Performance.

6. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Please refer Directors Report in this respect.

7. HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Companys HR philosophy is to establish and build a high performing organization, where each individual is motivated to perform to the fullest capacity to contribute to developing and achieving individual excellence and departmental objectives and continuously improve performance to realize the full potential of our personnel.

8. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements made herein describing the Companys expectations or predictions are "forward- looking statements". The actual results may differ from those expected or predicted. Prime factors that may make a difference to the Companys performance include market conditions, input costs, govt. regulations, economic development within/outside country etc.

