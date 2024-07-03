Dhruv Wellness Ltd Summary

Dhruv Wellness Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Dhruv Wellness Private Limited on March 27, 2015. Consequent upon the conversion of Public Limited Company, the name changed to Dhruv Wellness Limited on July 2, 2017 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is operating in the business of wholeselling and distributorship of general, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. It functions as a stockist of medical, general cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. To take off the company to next level in short span of time, on January 1, 2016, the Company acquired the business of Dhruv Agency which was in a market for about a decade and had been promoted by Promoter Director Mrs. Anita Prajapati in the year 2005. In terms of the said business, the Company issued 9,90,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of value of Rs. 5,44,50,000, 57,996, 0% Optionally Convertible Debenture amounted Rs. 57,99,600/- and balance Rs. 75 paid by Cheque/Cash. The Proprietorship firm having agencies of Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Cholayil Ltd (Medimix), Emami Ltd., Aishwarya Pharmaceutical Ltd., Claris Pharmaceutical Ltd., Dabur Ltd., Always Perfumes, Vini Cosmetics (Fogg Perfumes) was engaged in the business of Wholesaling, and distributorship of General, healthcare, Pharmaceutical products and Cosmetic Products. etc. The Company has multiplied its growth by acquisition of Dhruv Agency. By adding client, Dettol in 2016 gave valuable prosperity to the business and took the Company to new horizon.On February 11, 2017, the Company had entered into an agreement with M/s. Savita Health Care to manufacture Ayurvedic pharma preparations comprising of Ortho-O-Cure Oil, Ortho-O-Cure Capsule, Adulsa Cough Syrup, Keshogrow Hair Oil, Raktavardhani Syrup, Slimodine Capsule, Livopro Syrup, General Vita Health Tonic Capsule, Mensta Forte Capsule and Musli Vita Capsule. Apart from agencies, the product ranges from small sachets of shampoos and other toiletries to pharmaceutical products that become a part of every household. The Company operate as an intermediary in the general, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products Industry. They are currently serving the retailers, wholesellers, and other clients who are engaged in trading of pharmaceutical and cosmeticproducts in area across Jogeshwari to Dahanu in Mumbai. The Company came out with a Public Issue in September, 2017 of 27,84,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 5.57 Crores.