|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
42.33
116.92
103.65
yoy growth (%)
-100
-63.79
12.8
1.7
Raw materials
-0.73
-62.39
-112.61
-100.06
As % of sales
0
147.4
96.3
96.53
Employee costs
0
-0.17
-0.46
-0.47
As % of sales
0
0.42
0.39
0.46
Other costs
-4.41
-2.58
-0.53
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
6.11
0.45
0.41
Operating profit
-5.15
-22.83
3.31
2.68
OPM
0
-53.93
2.83
2.59
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
-1.85
-2.63
-1.95
Other income
0
0.02
0.11
0.01
Profit before tax
-5.15
-24.67
0.78
0.74
Taxes
0
0
-0.21
-0.2
Tax rate
0
0
-27.93
-27.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.15
-24.67
0.56
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.15
-24.67
0.56
0.54
yoy growth (%)
-79.11
-4,450.96
4.54
35.31
NPM
0
-58.28
0.48
0.52
