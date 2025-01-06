iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhruv Wellness Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.84
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Wellness Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

42.33

116.92

103.65

yoy growth (%)

-100

-63.79

12.8

1.7

Raw materials

-0.73

-62.39

-112.61

-100.06

As % of sales

0

147.4

96.3

96.53

Employee costs

0

-0.17

-0.46

-0.47

As % of sales

0

0.42

0.39

0.46

Other costs

-4.41

-2.58

-0.53

-0.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

6.11

0.45

0.41

Operating profit

-5.15

-22.83

3.31

2.68

OPM

0

-53.93

2.83

2.59

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

-1.85

-2.63

-1.95

Other income

0

0.02

0.11

0.01

Profit before tax

-5.15

-24.67

0.78

0.74

Taxes

0

0

-0.21

-0.2

Tax rate

0

0

-27.93

-27.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.15

-24.67

0.56

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.15

-24.67

0.56

0.54

yoy growth (%)

-79.11

-4,450.96

4.54

35.31

NPM

0

-58.28

0.48

0.52

Dhruv Wellness : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Wellness Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.