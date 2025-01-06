iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhruv Wellness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.84
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Wellness Ltd

Dhruv Wellness FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.15

-24.67

0.78

0.74

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.21

-0.2

Working capital

-5.09

-25.37

4.65

12.31

Other operating items

Operating

-10.24

-50.05

5.21

12.84

Capital expenditure

-0.08

0.04

0.02

0.43

Free cash flow

-10.32

-50.01

5.24

13.27

Equity raised

-39.3

10.04

8.9

18.5

Investing

0

-0.31

0.02

0.02

Financing

7.66

10.58

20.07

8.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-41.97

-29.7

34.23

40.2

