Dhruv Wellness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.15
-24.67
0.78
0.74
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.21
-0.2
Working capital
-5.09
-25.37
4.65
12.31
Other operating items
Operating
-10.24
-50.05
5.21
12.84
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0.04
0.02
0.43
Free cash flow
-10.32
-50.01
5.24
13.27
Equity raised
-39.3
10.04
8.9
18.5
Investing
0
-0.31
0.02
0.02
Financing
7.66
10.58
20.07
8.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-41.97
-29.7
34.23
40.2
No Record Found
