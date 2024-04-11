|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Mar 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|EGM of company to be held on 11th April, 2024 for approval of making application to NCLT on IBC Intimation for Book closure Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of members to be cancelled due to certain circumstanes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)
