Diamond Infosystems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0.46
0.31
1.7
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.22
-0.21
-0.36
Working capital
9.66
17.65
0.8
1.99
Other operating items
Operating
9.62
17.85
0.81
3.25
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
9.63
17.86
0.82
3.26
Equity raised
70.33
45.31
28.04
27.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.02
1.72
2.64
0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
80
64.89
31.51
31.02
