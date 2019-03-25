iifl-logo
Diamond Infosystems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.72
(0.00%)
Mar 25, 2019

Diamond Infosys. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.01

0.46

0.31

1.7

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.22

-0.21

-0.36

Working capital

9.66

17.65

0.8

1.99

Other operating items

Operating

9.62

17.85

0.81

3.25

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

0

Free cash flow

9.63

17.86

0.82

3.26

Equity raised

70.33

45.31

28.04

27.06

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.02

1.72

2.64

0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

80

64.89

31.51

31.02

