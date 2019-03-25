Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
