SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.72
Prev. Close₹0.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹0.72
Day's Low₹0.72
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
40.2
19.84
5.89
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.76
18.32
13.28
13.26
Net Worth
47.96
38.16
19.17
20.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
300.55
295.33
298.4
278.51
yoy growth (%)
1.76
-1.02
7.14
-2.9
Raw materials
-298.08
-292.58
-295.67
-275.33
As % of sales
99.17
99.06
99.08
98.85
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.51
-1.57
-1.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0.46
0.31
1.7
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.22
-0.21
-0.36
Working capital
9.66
17.65
0.8
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.76
-1.02
7.14
-2.9
Op profit growth
-59.26
29.04
-58.04
-14.19
EBIT growth
-55.36
41.64
-66.59
-33.29
Net profit growth
-99.47
132.92
-92.41
-40.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
S N Bhatnagar
Vice Chairman
Amit Bhatnagar
Managing Director
Sumit Bhatnagar
Independent Director
G N Verma
Independent Director
T N Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Nivedita Pandya
Independent Director
Namo Narain Bhatnagar
Essen Info Park 5/9-10 BIDC,
Gorwa,
Gujarat - 390016
Tel: 91-265-2284328/2283969
Website: -
Email: nikhil.patel@diinsy.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Diamond Infosystems Limited, a Group Company of Diamond Power, is amongst the fastest upcoming and growing services, BPO and Product Engineering companies. Diamond Infosystems Ltd. was incorporated on...
