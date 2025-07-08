iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Diamond Infosystems Ltd Share Price Live

0.72
(0.00%)
Mar 25, 2019|02:49:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.72
  • Day's High0.72
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.72
  • Day's Low0.72
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Diamond Infosystems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.72

Prev. Close

0.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

0.72

Day's Low

0.72

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Diamond Infosystems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Diamond Infosystems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Diamond Infosystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.24%

Non-Promoter- 5.42%

Institutions: 5.41%

Non-Institutions: 67.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Diamond Infosystems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

40.2

19.84

5.89

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.76

18.32

13.28

13.26

Net Worth

47.96

38.16

19.17

20.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

300.55

295.33

298.4

278.51

yoy growth (%)

1.76

-1.02

7.14

-2.9

Raw materials

-298.08

-292.58

-295.67

-275.33

As % of sales

99.17

99.06

99.08

98.85

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.51

-1.57

-1.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.01

0.46

0.31

1.7

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.22

-0.21

-0.36

Working capital

9.66

17.65

0.8

1.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.76

-1.02

7.14

-2.9

Op profit growth

-59.26

29.04

-58.04

-14.19

EBIT growth

-55.36

41.64

-66.59

-33.29

Net profit growth

-99.47

132.92

-92.41

-40.28

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Diamond Infosystems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diamond Infosystems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

S N Bhatnagar

Vice Chairman

Amit Bhatnagar

Managing Director

Sumit Bhatnagar

Independent Director

G N Verma

Independent Director

T N Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Nivedita Pandya

Independent Director

Namo Narain Bhatnagar

Registered Office

Essen Info Park 5/9-10 BIDC,

Gorwa,

Gujarat - 390016

Tel: 91-265-2284328/2283969

Website: -

Email: nikhil.patel@diinsy.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Diamond Infosystems Limited, a Group Company of Diamond Power, is amongst the fastest upcoming and growing services, BPO and Product Engineering companies. Diamond Infosystems Ltd. was incorporated on...
Read More

Reports by Diamond Infosystems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Diamond Infosystems Ltd share price today?

The Diamond Infosystems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diamond Infosystems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamond Infosystems Ltd is ₹28.94 Cr. as of 25 Mar ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diamond Infosystems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diamond Infosystems Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 25 Mar ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diamond Infosystems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamond Infosystems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamond Infosystems Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Mar ‘19

What is the CAGR of Diamond Infosystems Ltd?

Diamond Infosystems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.13%, 3 Years at -12.37%, 1 Year at -60.44%, 6 Month at -4.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diamond Infosystems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diamond Infosystems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.25 %
Institutions - 5.41 %
Public - 67.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Infosystems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.