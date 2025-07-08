Diamond Infosystems Ltd Summary

Diamond Infosystems Limited, a Group Company of Diamond Power, is amongst the fastest upcoming and growing services, BPO and Product Engineering companies. Diamond Infosystems Ltd. was incorporated on 09th March, 1993. The Company is engaged in Data Processing, Software Development and Computer Consultancy Services. The services of the Company comprise of Enterprise Application, Application Development and infrastructure Management. It caters to various industries including Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Retail & Government.Presently, The Company is in the business of fitment analysis, product implementation, application enhancement, migration, support & maintenance. The Company possesses expert team of domain specialists. The Company develop and integrate innovative solutions that enable clients to leverage IT in order to achieve their business objectives at competitive costs. The Company use quality processes and global talent pool to deliver time to development advantages, cost savings and productivity improvements. The IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design to leading enterprises worldwide.The key components of the hardware industry are servers, desktops, notebooks and tablet computers, storage devices, peripherals, printers and networking equipment. In addition, consumerization of IT has led to blurring of boundaries between business needs and technology enablement. Keeping in view of the same, the Company is expanding its horizon in the various line of business more precisely on ERP services, SAP Business one implementation, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Application Development And Management, Data Services Management, Facility Management, System Integration, Managed Security System.The Company operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing market and compete with consulting firms such as Accenture Limited, Atos Origin S.A., Cap Gemini S.A., and Deloitte Consulting LLP; divisions of large multinational technology firms such as Hewlett-Packard Company and International Business Machines Corporation; IT outsourcing firms such as Computer Sciences Corporation, Keane Inc., LogicaPlc and Dell Perot Systems; offshore technology services firms such as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Wipro Technologies Limited; software firms such as Oracle Corporation and SAP A.G.; business process outsourcing firms such as Genpact Limited and WNS Global Services and in-house IT departments of large corporations.The Company has developed strategic partnerships to help deliver innovative solutions for the business. Its expert team is backed by latest technology from the worlds leading innovators in business process management and systems; enabling the business to harness its true potential. Its professionals are segmented into different teams according to their specializations like - NET, SAP,Microsoft Dynamics, IT Infrastructure, System Analysts, Designing, Testing, Maintenance, Administration, Accounts, and Human Resources etc.In 2003, the Company had entered into the business of data technologies and in thus has started by undertaking data entry work for overseas client through their Indian Partners. In 2003, the Company launched a premier B2B portal www.indiaelectricmarket.com .The Company developed in house prototypes for the small scale industry specifically which are not cost effective and flexible taking into consideration all the business needs for a stand alone environment as required by customer. These packages are custom built and offer various functionalities in the areas of materials management, inventory management, payroll, financial accounting, management information system, billing invoicing standalone softwares. The software have been developed in house on various platforms and are being successfully sold and operation.The Company has revived the business of hardware and networking solutions it had expertise of, the basic reason of reviving the sector was to offer the small and medium sector ERP customers for MICROSOFT products with one stop solutions to their hardware and networking needs along with the software. Total turnkey projects on local area network/wide area network includes setting of network operating systems, internet servers, web servers, proxy servers, remote access dialup. As software developer, the Company has simultaneously also gained substantial expertise for hardware developer.