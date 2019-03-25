Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
300.55
295.33
298.4
278.51
yoy growth (%)
1.76
-1.02
7.14
-2.9
Raw materials
-298.08
-292.58
-295.67
-275.33
As % of sales
99.17
99.06
99.08
98.85
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.51
-1.57
-1.31
As % of sales
0.45
0.51
0.52
0.47
Other costs
-0.76
-0.42
-0.52
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.25
0.14
0.17
0.13
Operating profit
0.33
0.81
0.63
1.5
OPM
0.11
0.27
0.21
0.54
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.39
-0.44
-0.32
-0.21
Other income
0.1
0.12
0.1
0.47
Profit before tax
0.01
0.46
0.31
1.7
Taxes
-0.01
-0.22
-0.21
-0.36
Tax rate
-89.32
-48.74
-67.77
-21.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.23
0.1
1.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.23
0.1
1.33
yoy growth (%)
-99.47
132.92
-92.41
-40.28
NPM
0
0.08
0.03
0.48
