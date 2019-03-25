iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Diamond Infosystems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.72
(0.00%)
Mar 25, 2019|02:49:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Infosystems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

300.55

295.33

298.4

278.51

yoy growth (%)

1.76

-1.02

7.14

-2.9

Raw materials

-298.08

-292.58

-295.67

-275.33

As % of sales

99.17

99.06

99.08

98.85

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.51

-1.57

-1.31

As % of sales

0.45

0.51

0.52

0.47

Other costs

-0.76

-0.42

-0.52

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.25

0.14

0.17

0.13

Operating profit

0.33

0.81

0.63

1.5

OPM

0.11

0.27

0.21

0.54

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.39

-0.44

-0.32

-0.21

Other income

0.1

0.12

0.1

0.47

Profit before tax

0.01

0.46

0.31

1.7

Taxes

-0.01

-0.22

-0.21

-0.36

Tax rate

-89.32

-48.74

-67.77

-21.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.23

0.1

1.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.23

0.1

1.33

yoy growth (%)

-99.47

132.92

-92.41

-40.28

NPM

0

0.08

0.03

0.48

Diamond Infosys. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamond Infosystems Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.