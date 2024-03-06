Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 21, 2024. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/03/2024) Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 27, 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/03/2024) Digikore Studios Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)