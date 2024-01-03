Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.73
6.73
6.73
6.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.32
17.04
14.84
13.57
Net Worth
26.05
23.77
21.57
20.3
Minority Interest
Debt
22.26
35.78
30.44
41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
48.31
59.55
52.01
61.3
Fixed Assets
7.66
9.91
10.66
9.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.02
0.13
0.13
Networking Capital
40.28
49.28
40.93
51.47
Inventories
12.41
19.52
20.07
27.54
Inventory Days
59.91
Sundry Debtors
25.44
30.12
18.89
20.83
Debtor Days
45.31
Other Current Assets
8.9
5.77
5.88
8.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.61
-0.14
-0.13
Creditor Days
0.28
Other Current Liabilities
-6.46
-5.52
-3.77
-5.53
Cash
0.08
0.16
0.09
0.08
Total Assets
48.3
59.56
52.01
61.29
