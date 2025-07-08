Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.73
6.73
6.73
6.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.32
17.04
14.84
13.57
Net Worth
26.05
23.77
21.57
20.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
167.76
179.38
239.24
116.26
yoy growth (%)
-6.47
-25.02
105.78
18.35
Raw materials
-137.22
-129.9
-189.23
-79.43
As % of sales
81.79
72.41
79.09
68.32
Employee costs
-1.04
-1.02
-1.08
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.28
1.26
1.66
0.88
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.81
-1.01
-1.09
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.34
-0.49
-0.2
Working capital
2.34
1.89
-1.28
7.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.47
-25.02
105.78
18.35
Op profit growth
-16.85
-14.69
3.27
24.83
EBIT growth
-16.09
-12.5
6.6
12.56
Net profit growth
2.91
-20.89
71.49
-25.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Bhartiya
Director
Prashant Bhartiya
Director
Ritu Bhartiya
Company Secretary
Akanksha
Abdul Rehmanpur Road,
Didarganj,
Bihar - 800009
Tel: 91-612-2648322/216238
Website: -
Email: prashant.bhartiya@dinairon.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
No Record Found
