Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:23 PM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.59%

Non-Promoter- 70.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.73

6.73

6.73

6.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.32

17.04

14.84

13.57

Net Worth

26.05

23.77

21.57

20.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

167.76

179.38

239.24

116.26

yoy growth (%)

-6.47

-25.02

105.78

18.35

Raw materials

-137.22

-129.9

-189.23

-79.43

As % of sales

81.79

72.41

79.09

68.32

Employee costs

-1.04

-1.02

-1.08

-0.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.28

1.26

1.66

0.88

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.81

-1.01

-1.09

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.34

-0.49

-0.2

Working capital

2.34

1.89

-1.28

7.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.47

-25.02

105.78

18.35

Op profit growth

-16.85

-14.69

3.27

24.83

EBIT growth

-16.09

-12.5

6.6

12.56

Net profit growth

2.91

-20.89

71.49

-25.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dina Iron & Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Bhartiya

Director

Prashant Bhartiya

Director

Ritu Bhartiya

Company Secretary

Akanksha

Registered Office

Abdul Rehmanpur Road,

Didarganj,

Bihar - 800009

Tel: 91-612-2648322/216238

Website: -

Email: prashant.bhartiya@dinairon.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Dina Iron & Steel Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dina Iron & Steel Ltd share price today?

The Dina Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dina Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd?

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dina Iron & Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

