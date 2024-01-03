iifl-logo
Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.28

1.26

1.66

0.88

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.81

-1.01

-1.09

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.34

-0.49

-0.2

Working capital

2.34

1.89

-1.28

7.87

Other operating items

Operating

2.62

2

-1.13

7.45

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.01

0.55

6.06

Free cash flow

2.64

2.02

-0.58

13.51

Equity raised

25.24

23.39

19.37

16.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

24.28

20.98

18.26

27.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.16

46.39

37.05

57.64

