Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.28
1.26
1.66
0.88
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.81
-1.01
-1.09
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.34
-0.49
-0.2
Working capital
2.34
1.89
-1.28
7.87
Other operating items
Operating
2.62
2
-1.13
7.45
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
0.55
6.06
Free cash flow
2.64
2.02
-0.58
13.51
Equity raised
25.24
23.39
19.37
16.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
24.28
20.98
18.26
27.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.16
46.39
37.05
57.64
