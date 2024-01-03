Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
167.76
179.38
239.24
116.26
yoy growth (%)
-6.47
-25.02
105.78
18.35
Raw materials
-137.22
-129.9
-189.23
-79.43
As % of sales
81.79
72.41
79.09
68.32
Employee costs
-1.04
-1.02
-1.08
-0.56
As % of sales
0.62
0.57
0.45
0.48
Other costs
-25.6
-43.77
-43.44
-30.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.26
24.4
18.15
26.61
Operating profit
3.88
4.67
5.48
5.3
OPM
2.31
2.6
2.29
4.56
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.81
-1.01
-1.09
Interest expense
-2.35
-3.07
-3.3
-3.77
Other income
0.42
0.48
0.5
0.44
Profit before tax
1.28
1.26
1.66
0.88
Taxes
-0.34
-0.34
-0.49
-0.2
Tax rate
-26.46
-27.29
-29.92
-23.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.94
0.92
1.16
0.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.94
0.92
1.16
0.67
yoy growth (%)
2.91
-20.89
71.49
-25.94
NPM
0.56
0.51
0.48
0.58
