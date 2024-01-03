iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dina Iron & Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

167.76

179.38

239.24

116.26

yoy growth (%)

-6.47

-25.02

105.78

18.35

Raw materials

-137.22

-129.9

-189.23

-79.43

As % of sales

81.79

72.41

79.09

68.32

Employee costs

-1.04

-1.02

-1.08

-0.56

As % of sales

0.62

0.57

0.45

0.48

Other costs

-25.6

-43.77

-43.44

-30.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.26

24.4

18.15

26.61

Operating profit

3.88

4.67

5.48

5.3

OPM

2.31

2.6

2.29

4.56

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.81

-1.01

-1.09

Interest expense

-2.35

-3.07

-3.3

-3.77

Other income

0.42

0.48

0.5

0.44

Profit before tax

1.28

1.26

1.66

0.88

Taxes

-0.34

-0.34

-0.49

-0.2

Tax rate

-26.46

-27.29

-29.92

-23.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.94

0.92

1.16

0.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.94

0.92

1.16

0.67

yoy growth (%)

2.91

-20.89

71.49

-25.94

NPM

0.56

0.51

0.48

0.58

Dina Iron & Steel Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dina Iron & Steel Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.