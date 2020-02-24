Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.91
-0.03
0
-4.35
Net Worth
30.21
10.27
10.3
5.95
Minority Interest
Debt
42.53
41.12
0
53.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
2.51
Total Liabilities
72.74
51.39
10.3
62.19
Fixed Assets
18.16
18.95
0
14.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.9
0
0
0
Networking Capital
37.93
30.19
10.3
47.41
Inventories
30.24
27.94
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
8
2.08
0
40.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.32
4.34
10.3
3.75
Sundry Creditors
-3.82
-3.09
0
-3.17
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.81
-1.08
0
6.8
Cash
1.73
2.25
0
0.16
Total Assets
72.72
51.39
10.3
62.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.