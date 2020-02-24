iifl-logo-icon 1
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Feb 24, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.91

-0.03

0

-4.35

Net Worth

30.21

10.27

10.3

5.95

Minority Interest

Debt

42.53

41.12

0

53.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

2.51

Total Liabilities

72.74

51.39

10.3

62.19

Fixed Assets

18.16

18.95

0

14.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.9

0

0

0

Networking Capital

37.93

30.19

10.3

47.41

Inventories

30.24

27.94

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

8

2.08

0

40.03

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.32

4.34

10.3

3.75

Sundry Creditors

-3.82

-3.09

0

-3.17

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.81

-1.08

0

6.8

Cash

1.73

2.25

0

0.16

Total Assets

72.72

51.39

10.3

62.19

