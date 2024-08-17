Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹4.45
Prev. Close₹4.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.45
Day's Low₹4.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹29.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.58
P/E0.23
EPS19.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.91
-0.03
0
-4.35
Net Worth
30.21
10.27
10.3
5.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
121.42
116.37
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
4.33
27.18
Raw materials
0
-1.85
-102.98
-99.97
As % of sales
0
0
84.81
85.9
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-2.33
-2.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.35
-2.44
0.95
0.98
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-1.22
-1.24
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.31
-0.32
Working capital
-0.08
-12.79
3.1
4.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
4.33
27.18
Op profit growth
-86.85
-136.22
-2.9
9.08
EBIT growth
-85.87
-144.48
-5.07
11.12
Net profit growth
77.38
-484.91
-4
33.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Girdhari R Nyati
Whole-time Director
Gopal Nyati
Independent Director
Sudarshan Shastri
Director
Babita Nyati
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Varma
Reports by Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd
Summary
Divya Jyoti Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company maintaining the quality of services to the best of its capabilities. The company adhere to high quality standards for Refined Soybean Oil and Soymeal which has helped us become preferred supplier of Adani Willmer Ltd., Bunge India Ltd., Cargill India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Suraj Impex India Ltd., Shri Lal Mahal, PEC Ltd. Bhaskar Ex- Oil Ltd, Jai International etc. for our product Soymeal and Ruchi Industries Ltd., K.S. Oils Ltd., Kriti Industries(I) Ltd., Prakash Solvex, Vippy Industries Ltd. Etc. for Soy Oil.The company has its manufacturing unit spread in an area of approximately 10 acres with a 700 TPD SEP capacity and a 100 TPD state of the art Refinery. Refinery has its own Effluent Treatment Plant, which is religiously operated and managed.
