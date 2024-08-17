iifl-logo-icon 1
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Share Price

4.45
(-0.45%)
Feb 24, 2020|12:43:16 PM

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

4.45

Prev. Close

4.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.45

Day's Low

4.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

29.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.58

P/E

0.23

EPS

19.36

Divi. Yield

0

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.99%

Non-Promoter- 74.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.91

-0.03

0

-4.35

Net Worth

30.21

10.27

10.3

5.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

121.42

116.37

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

4.33

27.18

Raw materials

0

-1.85

-102.98

-99.97

As % of sales

0

0

84.81

85.9

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-2.33

-2.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.35

-2.44

0.95

0.98

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-1.22

-1.24

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.31

-0.32

Working capital

-0.08

-12.79

3.1

4.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

4.33

27.18

Op profit growth

-86.85

-136.22

-2.9

9.08

EBIT growth

-85.87

-144.48

-5.07

11.12

Net profit growth

77.38

-484.91

-4

33.69

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Girdhari R Nyati

Whole-time Director

Gopal Nyati

Independent Director

Sudarshan Shastri

Director

Babita Nyati

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Varma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

Summary

Divya Jyoti Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company maintaining the quality of services to the best of its capabilities. The company adhere to high quality standards for Refined Soybean Oil and Soymeal which has helped us become preferred supplier of Adani Willmer Ltd., Bunge India Ltd., Cargill India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Suraj Impex India Ltd., Shri Lal Mahal, PEC Ltd. Bhaskar Ex- Oil Ltd, Jai International etc. for our product Soymeal and Ruchi Industries Ltd., K.S. Oils Ltd., Kriti Industries(I) Ltd., Prakash Solvex, Vippy Industries Ltd. Etc. for Soy Oil.The company has its manufacturing unit spread in an area of approximately 10 acres with a 700 TPD SEP capacity and a 100 TPD state of the art Refinery. Refinery has its own Effluent Treatment Plant, which is religiously operated and managed.
