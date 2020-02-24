iifl-logo-icon 1
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.45
(-0.45%)
Feb 24, 2020

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.35

-2.44

0.95

0.98

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-1.22

-1.24

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.31

-0.32

Working capital

-0.08

-12.79

3.1

4.92

Other operating items

Operating

-4.47

-15.27

2.51

4.33

Capital expenditure

0

-0.12

-0.38

-0.03

Free cash flow

-4.47

-15.39

2.12

4.3

Equity raised

-10.53

3.38

21.66

20.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

18.57

22.86

13.29

12.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.56

10.85

37.07

37.14

