Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.35
-2.44
0.95
0.98
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-1.22
-1.24
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.31
-0.32
Working capital
-0.08
-12.79
3.1
4.92
Other operating items
Operating
-4.47
-15.27
2.51
4.33
Capital expenditure
0
-0.12
-0.38
-0.03
Free cash flow
-4.47
-15.39
2.12
4.3
Equity raised
-10.53
3.38
21.66
20.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
18.57
22.86
13.29
12.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.56
10.85
37.07
37.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.