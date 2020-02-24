Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
121.42
116.37
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
4.33
27.18
Raw materials
0
-1.85
-102.98
-99.97
As % of sales
0
0
84.81
85.9
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-2.33
-2.32
As % of sales
0
0
1.92
1.99
Other costs
-0.28
-0.41
-9.74
-7.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
8.02
6.46
Operating profit
-0.3
-2.3
6.35
6.54
OPM
0
0
5.23
5.62
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-1.22
-1.24
Interest expense
-4.02
-0.11
-4.28
-4.53
Other income
7.72
0
0.1
0.21
Profit before tax
-4.35
-2.44
0.95
0.98
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.31
-0.32
Tax rate
0
0.43
-33.25
-32.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.35
-2.45
0.63
0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.35
-2.45
0.63
0.66
yoy growth (%)
77.38
-484.91
-4
33.69
NPM
0
0
0.52
0.57
