iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.45
(-0.45%)
Feb 24, 2020|12:43:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

121.42

116.37

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

4.33

27.18

Raw materials

0

-1.85

-102.98

-99.97

As % of sales

0

0

84.81

85.9

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-2.33

-2.32

As % of sales

0

0

1.92

1.99

Other costs

-0.28

-0.41

-9.74

-7.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

8.02

6.46

Operating profit

-0.3

-2.3

6.35

6.54

OPM

0

0

5.23

5.62

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-1.22

-1.24

Interest expense

-4.02

-0.11

-4.28

-4.53

Other income

7.72

0

0.1

0.21

Profit before tax

-4.35

-2.44

0.95

0.98

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.31

-0.32

Tax rate

0

0.43

-33.25

-32.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.35

-2.45

0.63

0.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.35

-2.45

0.63

0.66

yoy growth (%)

77.38

-484.91

-4

33.69

NPM

0

0

0.52

0.57

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.