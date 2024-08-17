Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Summary

Divya Jyoti Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company maintaining the quality of services to the best of its capabilities. The company adhere to high quality standards for Refined Soybean Oil and Soymeal which has helped us become preferred supplier of Adani Willmer Ltd., Bunge India Ltd., Cargill India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Suraj Impex India Ltd., Shri Lal Mahal, PEC Ltd. Bhaskar Ex- Oil Ltd, Jai International etc. for our product Soymeal and Ruchi Industries Ltd., K.S. Oils Ltd., Kriti Industries(I) Ltd., Prakash Solvex, Vippy Industries Ltd. Etc. for Soy Oil.The company has its manufacturing unit spread in an area of approximately 10 acres with a 700 TPD SEP capacity and a 100 TPD state of the art Refinery. Refinery has its own Effluent Treatment Plant, which is religiously operated and managed.