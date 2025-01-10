DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.55
7.55
7.55
7.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.15
-1.13
-0.95
0.32
Net Worth
6.4
6.42
6.6
7.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
6.4
6.42
6.61
7.87
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
3.09
3.8
3.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.87
3.1
2.21
3.48
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.13
0.01
2.15
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.96
3.13
2.58
3.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.17
-0.39
-1.16
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
-0.56
Cash
0.47
0.21
0.55
0.56
Total Assets
6.38
6.4
6.6
7.87
No Record Found
