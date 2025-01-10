iifl-logo-icon 1
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Balance Sheet

2.1
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.55

7.55

7.55

7.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.15

-1.13

-0.95

0.32

Net Worth

6.4

6.42

6.6

7.87

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

6.4

6.42

6.61

7.87

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

3.09

3.8

3.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.87

3.1

2.21

3.48

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.13

0.01

2.15

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.96

3.13

2.58

3.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.17

-0.39

-1.16

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

0

-0.56

Cash

0.47

0.21

0.55

0.56

Total Assets

6.38

6.4

6.6

7.87

