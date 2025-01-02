iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Share Price

1.66
(4.40%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.66
  • Day's High1.66
  • 52 Wk High1.59
  • Prev. Close1.59
  • Day's Low1.66
  • 52 Wk Low 1.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

1.66

Prev. Close

1.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

1.66

Day's Low

1.66

52 Week's High

1.59

52 Week's Low

1.45

Book Value

0.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.83%

Non-Promoter- 44.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.55

7.55

7.55

7.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.15

-1.13

-0.95

0.32

Net Worth

6.4

6.42

6.6

7.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.11

-0.3

0

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DJS Stock & Shares Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Aniruddh Parashar

Non Executive Director

Manoj Kumar More

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Kailash Bhageria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikash Jindal

Managing Director

Bhawani Singh Shekhawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Vaishnav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DJS Stock & Shares Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Apr.94.The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Jul.94.During 1998-99, the company has opened BOLT counters at Madurai and Madras. It has also obtained registration as Depository Participant with Central Depository Service Ltd.In 1999-2000, the Company opened BOLT Terminals at Namakkal. the Company has opened authorised collection centre for DP at Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, Pollachi, Coonor. BOLT Terminal will be operational at Trinelveli and Udumalpet, soon.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the DJS Stock & Shares Ltd share price today?

The DJS Stock & Shares Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is ₹12.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is 0 and 1.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DJS Stock & Shares Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹1.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd?

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR DJS Stock & Shares Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.