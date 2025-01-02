SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹1.66
Prev. Close₹1.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹1.66
Day's Low₹1.66
52 Week's High₹1.59
52 Week's Low₹1.45
Book Value₹0.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.55
7.55
7.55
7.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.15
-1.13
-0.95
0.32
Net Worth
6.4
6.42
6.6
7.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.11
-0.3
0
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Aniruddh Parashar
Non Executive Director
Manoj Kumar More
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Kailash Bhageria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikash Jindal
Managing Director
Bhawani Singh Shekhawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Vaishnav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DJS Stock & Shares Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Apr.94.The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Jul.94.During 1998-99, the company has opened BOLT counters at Madurai and Madras. It has also obtained registration as Depository Participant with Central Depository Service Ltd.In 1999-2000, the Company opened BOLT Terminals at Namakkal. the Company has opened authorised collection centre for DP at Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, Pollachi, Coonor. BOLT Terminal will be operational at Trinelveli and Udumalpet, soon.
The DJS Stock & Shares Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is ₹12.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is 0 and 1.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DJS Stock & Shares Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹1.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
