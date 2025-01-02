Summary

The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Apr.94.The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Jul.94.During 1998-99, the company has opened BOLT counters at Madurai and Madras. It has also obtained registration as Depository Participant with Central Depository Service Ltd.In 1999-2000, the Company opened BOLT Terminals at Namakkal. the Company has opened authorised collection centre for DP at Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, Pollachi, Coonor. BOLT Terminal will be operational at Trinelveli and Udumalpet, soon.

Read More