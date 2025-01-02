The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Apr.94.The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Jul.94.During 1998-99, the company has opened BOLT counters at Madurai and Madras. It has also obtained registration as Depository Participant with Central Depository Service Ltd.In 1999-2000, the Company opened BOLT Terminals at Namakkal. the Company has opened authorised collection centre for DP at Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, Pollachi, Coonor. BOLT Terminal will be operational at Trinelveli and Udumalpet, soon.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.