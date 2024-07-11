iifl-logo-icon 1
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd AGM

2.31
(5.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:42:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Aug 20249 Jul 2024
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Submission of Intimation of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 5th August, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 5th August, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Submission of Disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR with regards to Appointment of Mr. Bhawani Singh Shekhawat (holding DIN 06970102) as a Director of the Company with effect from 5th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

