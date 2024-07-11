|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Submission of Intimation of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 5th August, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 5th August, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Submission of Disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR with regards to Appointment of Mr. Bhawani Singh Shekhawat (holding DIN 06970102) as a Director of the Company with effect from 5th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
