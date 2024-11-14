Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

DJS STOCK & SHARES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Company submits the outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

DJS STOCK & SHARES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting of DJS Stock and Shares Limited at its meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at its Corporate Office approved the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report on the said result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

DJS STOCK & SHARES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Directors Report alongwith annexures on the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2.To fix the date and time of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to approve the notice thereof; 3. To fix the dates of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book for the purpose of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

DJS STOCK & SHARES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2023-24. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board of Directors of DJS Stock and Shares Limited at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024 appointed M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai as the Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2023-2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

1.The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Bhawani Singh Shekhawat (holding DIN 06970102), as an Additional Director - Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 7th May, 2024. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company took on record the resignation of Mr. Harish Sitaram Sharma (holding DIN 07332874), Managing Director of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours of 7th May, 2024. The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Bhawani Singh Shekhawat as an Additional Director - Executive with effect from 7th May, 2024. Mr. Harish Sitaram Sharma, Managing Director of the Company has tendered his resignation from the post of Managing Director due to preoccupation with effect from close of business hours of 7th May, 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024