Dolfin Rubbers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
7.52
7.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.25
14.64
14.05
12.17
Net Worth
28.28
24.67
21.57
19.69
Minority Interest
Debt
14.65
13.07
10.38
11.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.34
1.75
1.46
1.04
Total Liabilities
45.27
39.49
33.41
31.84
Fixed Assets
25.15
22.36
19.84
17.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.22
0.1
0.08
Networking Capital
19.04
16.12
13.2
13.94
Inventories
19.79
16.44
12.96
7.62
Inventory Days
33.71
Sundry Debtors
15.37
15.05
11.7
12.28
Debtor Days
54.33
Other Current Assets
1.69
3.23
1.98
2.58
Sundry Creditors
-4.68
-6.81
-4.13
-3.27
Creditor Days
14.46
Other Current Liabilities
-13.13
-11.79
-9.31
-5.27
Cash
0.83
0.81
0.27
0.25
Total Assets
45.27
39.51
33.41
31.84
