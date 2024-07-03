SectorTyres
Open₹219.25
Prev. Close₹214.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.56
Day's High₹225.15
Day's Low₹211.15
52 Week's High₹290
52 Week's Low₹126
Book Value₹31.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.59
P/E40.78
EPS5.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
7.52
7.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.25
14.64
14.05
12.17
Net Worth
28.28
24.67
21.57
19.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
82.49
76.71
70.09
53.86
yoy growth (%)
7.53
9.45
30.12
31.91
Raw materials
-52.98
-49.02
-45.5
-37.36
As % of sales
64.22
63.9
64.91
69.37
Employee costs
-8.85
-9.11
-7.28
-4.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.02
3.47
2.89
1.79
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.72
-0.62
-0.57
Tax paid
-1.18
-0.9
-1.02
-0.48
Working capital
6.11
2.57
3.12
1.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.53
9.45
30.12
31.91
Op profit growth
17.07
20.43
41.14
56.08
EBIT growth
15.58
19.77
49.11
61.1
Net profit growth
10.69
37.32
42.06
105.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,814.9
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,420.55
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.9
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,177.85
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.55
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Surinder Pal Singh
Whole-time Director
Kawaljit Singh
Whole-time Director
Ratinder Kaur
Independent Director
Amandeep Kaur
Independent Director
Tarundeep Singh
Company Secretary
Ankita Sahu
Independent Director
Yashul Goyal
Independent Director
Aanchal Gupta
Additional Director
Gurpreet Kaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilpreet Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dolfin Rubbers Ltd
Summary
Dolfin Rubbers Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 12, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on November 20, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of Auto and ADV (Animal Driven Vehicle) tubes supporting the tyre industry. These rubber tubes are suitable for tyres of various types of vehicles viz., Mopeds, Scooters, Motorcycles, Cars, Jeeps, Buses, Trucks and Tractors with the use of Butyl rubber. The Company started its journey of manufacturing rubber tubes way back in year 1997 with a small manufacturing unit at Humbran near Ludhiana and today it has footsteps in most parts of India through wide network of distributors. The Company also started tapping in international market by making its products available in Egypt and Nepal. It initially catered to the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment in the automotive sector with major dependency on very few customers. Further, with a view to expand the business, Company started targeting the market of four wheelers industry. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated plant, Equipments, technique and dedicated manpower. The company has received an OHSAS 18001: 2007 certificate from QS Zurich AG for their Management Systems.In October 2018, Company came up with a Public Issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating
Read More
The Dolfin Rubbers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is ₹215.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is 40.78 and 6.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolfin Rubbers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is ₹126 and ₹290 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.54%, 3 Years at 58.98%, 1 Year at 64.30%, 6 Month at 5.99%, 3 Month at -10.03% and 1 Month at -5.10%.
