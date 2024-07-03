iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd Share Price

214.95
(0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:10:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open219.25
  • Day's High225.15
  • 52 Wk High290
  • Prev. Close214.9
  • Day's Low211.15
  • 52 Wk Low 126
  • Turnover (lac)5.56
  • P/E40.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.08
  • EPS5.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.59
  • Div. Yield0
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

219.25

Prev. Close

214.9

Turnover(Lac.)

5.56

Day's High

225.15

Day's Low

211.15

52 Week's High

290

52 Week's Low

126

Book Value

31.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.59

P/E

40.78

EPS

5.27

Divi. Yield

0

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 04 Aug, 2023

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.21%

Non-Promoter- 63.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

7.52

7.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.25

14.64

14.05

12.17

Net Worth

28.28

24.67

21.57

19.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

82.49

76.71

70.09

53.86

yoy growth (%)

7.53

9.45

30.12

31.91

Raw materials

-52.98

-49.02

-45.5

-37.36

As % of sales

64.22

63.9

64.91

69.37

Employee costs

-8.85

-9.11

-7.28

-4.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.02

3.47

2.89

1.79

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.72

-0.62

-0.57

Tax paid

-1.18

-0.9

-1.02

-0.48

Working capital

6.11

2.57

3.12

1.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.53

9.45

30.12

31.91

Op profit growth

17.07

20.43

41.14

56.08

EBIT growth

15.58

19.77

49.11

61.1

Net profit growth

10.69

37.32

42.06

105.86

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,814.9

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,420.55

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.9

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,177.85

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.55

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dolfin Rubbers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Surinder Pal Singh

Whole-time Director

Kawaljit Singh

Whole-time Director

Ratinder Kaur

Independent Director

Amandeep Kaur

Independent Director

Tarundeep Singh

Company Secretary

Ankita Sahu

Independent Director

Yashul Goyal

Independent Director

Aanchal Gupta

Additional Director

Gurpreet Kaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilpreet Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dolfin Rubbers Ltd

Summary

Dolfin Rubbers Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 12, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on November 20, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of Auto and ADV (Animal Driven Vehicle) tubes supporting the tyre industry. These rubber tubes are suitable for tyres of various types of vehicles viz., Mopeds, Scooters, Motorcycles, Cars, Jeeps, Buses, Trucks and Tractors with the use of Butyl rubber. The Company started its journey of manufacturing rubber tubes way back in year 1997 with a small manufacturing unit at Humbran near Ludhiana and today it has footsteps in most parts of India through wide network of distributors. The Company also started tapping in international market by making its products available in Egypt and Nepal. It initially catered to the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment in the automotive sector with major dependency on very few customers. Further, with a view to expand the business, Company started targeting the market of four wheelers industry. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated plant, Equipments, technique and dedicated manpower. The company has received an OHSAS 18001: 2007 certificate from QS Zurich AG for their Management Systems.In October 2018, Company came up with a Public Issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating
Company FAQs

What is the Dolfin Rubbers Ltd share price today?

The Dolfin Rubbers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is ₹215.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is 40.78 and 6.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolfin Rubbers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is ₹126 and ₹290 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd?

Dolfin Rubbers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.54%, 3 Years at 58.98%, 1 Year at 64.30%, 6 Month at 5.99%, 3 Month at -10.03% and 1 Month at -5.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dolfin Rubbers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.78 %

