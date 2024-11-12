Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Dolfin Rubbers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 12th November, 2024, at its registered office, have inter alia, transacted the following business: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 along with the Limited Review report received from M/S Goyal Sanjay & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

The following were the outcome of the Board Meeting held today, i.e. 23rd September, 2024. 1. The Board of Directors has approved the resignation of Mr. Tarundeep Singh (DIN: 08121654) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has approved the Cost Audit Report submitted by Ms. Anju Pardesi Practicing Cost Accountant of the Company as on 31st March,2024 . The following were the outcome of the Board Meeting held today, i.e. 23rd September, 2024. 1. The Board of Directors has approved the resignation of Mr. Tarundeep Singh (DIN: 08121654) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has approved the Cost Audit Report submitted by Ms. Anju Pardesi Practicing Cost Accountant of the Company as on 31st March,2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd September,2024. The following were the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd September, 2024. 1. The Board of Directors has approved the resignation of Mr. Tarundeep Singh (DIN: 08121654) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has approved the Cost Audit Report submitted by Ms. Anju Pardesi Practicing Cost Accountant of the Company as on 31st March,2024 . The meeting was commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

Dolfin Rubbers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 24th August 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 24th August, 2024, at its registered office have inter alia, transacted the following business attached in the file below. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Dolfin Rubbers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 7th August, 2024, at its registered office have inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report received from M/S Ravi Garg & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Dolfin Rubbers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to 1. Consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2.Consider any other matter with the permission of the chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2024, at its registered office, have inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the unmodified Auditors Report received from M/S Ravi Garg & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2024, at its registered office, have inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the unmodified Auditors Report received from M/S Ravi Garg & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024